Edward C. Elliott, M.D., FCAP

Dr. Edward C. Elliott, radiation oncologist and partner with Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C., is the Director of the Radiation Oncology Center at Decatur Memorial Hospital. He primarily sees patients at the Decatur Memorial Hospital Radiation Oncology Center and also provides radiation oncology services at St. Mary's Hospital. In addition, he provides occasional services in Effingham and Mattoon.

Dr. Elliott received his undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and his M.D. degree from the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, Lexington, Kentucky, in 1979. After completing his residency in Pathology in 1983, Dr. Elliott remained on the faculty as an Assistant Professor of Pathology at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. He simultaneously served as the Director of the Northeast Kentucky Area Health Education Center, and was a Pathologist at St. Claire Medical Center in Morehead, Kentucky.



In 1986, Dr. Elliott chose to pursue his interest in clinical oncology. He completed his residency in Radiation Oncology at the University of Kentucky in 1989 and since that time has been in practice in Decatur, Illinois. Dr. Elliott is active in organized medicine and has served as president of the Central Illinois Radiological Society and the Macon County Medical Society.

Professional Certifications & Affiliations



Board Certified, American Board of Radiology and American Board of Pathology





Fellow, College of American Pathologists





Medical License - State of Illinois





Alternate Councilor, Illinois Radiological Society





American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology





Macon County Medical Society, Illinois State Medical Society, American Medical Association, Radiological Society of North America, American College of Radiology, and College of American Pathologists

Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C.

2880 N. Monroe - Decatur, Illinois 62526

(217) 876-6600

Decatur Memorial Hospital Radiation Oncology Center

2300 N. Edward St. - Decatur, Illinois 62526

(217) 876-2350