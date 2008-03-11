Mary Anne de Paz, M.D.

Dr. Mary Anne de Paz, radiation oncologist, joined Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C., in July 2000. Dr. de Paz primarily sees patients at the Decatur Memorial Hospital Radiation Oncology Center. She also provides occasional radiation oncology services in Effingham and Mattoon.



Dr. de Paz received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1991. She received her Doctor of Medicine at Rush Medical College in Chicago in 1995. After completing an internship in Internal Medicine at Sinai Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, Dr. de Paz completed her residency in Radiation Oncology at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.



Dr. de Paz has specialized skills in brachytherapy, radiosurgery, and 3-D treatment. She is board certified and holds membership in the American Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology, American Medical Society, American College of Radiation Oncology, and American College of Radiology.

Professional Certifications & Affiliations

Board Certified, American Board of Radiology

Medical License - State of Illinois

American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology

American College of Radiation Oncology

American College of Radiology

American Medical Society

Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C.

2880 N. Monroe - Decatur, Illinois 62526

(217) 876-6600 Decatur Memorial Hospital Radiation Oncology Center

2300 N. Edward St. - Decatur, Illinois 62526

(217) 876-2350