Renata C. Moore, M.D.

Dr. Renata C. Moore, radiation oncologist, joined Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C., during September 2000. Dr. Moore primarily sees patients at the St. Mary's Cancer Care Center and DMH Radiation Oncology Center in Decatur. She also provides occasional radiation oncology services in Effingham and Mattoon.



Dr. Moore received her undergraduate degree from Alcorn State University, Mississippi, in 1988. She received her medical degree from Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago in 1993. Dr. Moore completed an internship in Internal Medicine at Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's Medical Center in Chicago. She completed her residency in Radiation Oncology at Loyola University of Chicago.



Dr. Moore has specialized skills in brachytherapy (gyn, prostate, HDR) and 3-D conformal radiotherapy treatment. In addition, Dr. Moore holds membership in the American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology.

Professional Certifications & Affiliations

Board Certified, American Board of Radiology

Medical License - States of Illinois and Indiana

American Society of Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology

American College of Radiation Oncology

American College of Radiology

American Medical Association

National Medical Association

Radiologic Society of North America

