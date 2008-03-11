What is Radiation Oncology?

Radiation oncology is the treatment of cancer with radiation. Radiation treatments can be used to shrink a tumor, stop the growth of cancer cells, prevent cancer from spreading, and reduce the symptoms of cancer. Fifty to sixty percent of all patients diagnosed with cancer receive radiation treatments.

Radiation Oncology Services Provided At:



CCSCI provides radiation oncology services at Crossroads Cancer Center in Effingham, Decatur Memorial Hospital Radiation Oncology Center, St. Mary's Cancer Care Center in Decatur, and Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center in Mattoon.