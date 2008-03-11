Radiation Oncology
Radiation oncology is the treatment of cancer with radiation. Radiation treatments can be used to shrink a tumor, stop the growth of cancer cells, prevent cancer from spreading, and reduce the symptoms of cancer. Fifty to sixty percent of all patients diagnosed with cancer receive radiation treatments.
Radiation Oncology Services Provided At:
CCSCI provides radiation oncology services at Crossroads Cancer Center in Effingham, Decatur Memorial Hospital Radiation Oncology Center, St. Mary's Cancer Care Center in Decatur, and Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center in Mattoon.
What will Happen if You are Referred to CCSCI for Radiation Oncology Services?
Patients referred to CCSCI for radiation therapy meet with a physician called a radiation oncologist who will review their history and medical records, perform a complete physical exam, and determine if radiation treatment is appropriate.
Radiation Oncology Treatment Options:
Before receiving radiation treatment, patients are scheduled for a simulation to develop their treatment plan. This includes preparing immobilization devices, marking the treatment area on the skin, possibly a special CT scan, and setting the treatment start date. Specially trained radiation therapists give the radiation treatments. Treatments are usually given 5 days a week for 2-8 weeks, depending on the patient's treatment plan. Although set up for the first treatment takes longer, it usually takes about 15-20 minutes to set up and give daily radiation treatments.