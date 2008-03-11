What is Hematology?



Hematology is the study of blood, the parts of the body where blood is formed, and blood diseases. In addition to offering cancer-related services, CCSCI also specializes in hematology, including the treatment of patients with anemias, bleeding, and clotting disorders.

Hematology Services Provided At:



CCSCI provides hematology services at its Monroe Street office in Decatur, Crossroads Cancer Center in Effingham, and several other outreach clinics.