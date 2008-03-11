Hematology
What is Hematology?
Hematology is the study of blood, the parts of the body where blood is formed, and blood diseases. In addition to offering cancer-related services, CCSCI also specializes in hematology, including the treatment of patients with anemias, bleeding, and clotting disorders.
Hematology Services Provided At:
CCSCI provides hematology services at its Monroe Street office in Decatur, Crossroads Cancer Center in Effingham, and several other outreach clinics.
What will Happen if You are Referred to CCSCI for Hematology Services?
Patients referred to CCSCI for hematology services will meet with a hematologist for an initial consultation, review of family history, and detailed examination. In addition, bleeding or clotting tests will be drawn and analyzed.
Hematology Treatment Options:
Once a diagnosis is made, final treatment options will be presented. Frequently, treatment can be given in the CCSCI center where the patient is seen.