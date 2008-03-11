Pain is one of the most feared consequences of having cancer. The physicians and staff at Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C., believe pain management is a right of each patient.

Pain management should be part of each patient's care from the beginning of cancer treatment.

Patients and families are encouraged and should be active participants in pain management.

Our physicians have special training in pain management and supportive care for patients with cancer.

If you have questions or concerns about pain management, please tell your physician.