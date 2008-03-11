Pain Management
Pain is one of the most feared consequences of having cancer. The physicians and staff at Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois, S.C., believe pain management is a right of each patient.
- Pain management should be part of each patient's care from the beginning of cancer treatment.
- Patients and families are encouraged and should be active participants in pain management.
- Our physicians have special training in pain management and supportive care for patients with cancer.
If you have questions or concerns about pain management, please tell your physician.