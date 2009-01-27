2nd day of impeachment trial brings out wiretap information

Tuesday afternoon, Senators listened to portions of the wiretapped conversations where the governor is trying to sell political favors in exchange for campaign contributions.

On Tuesday, the Senate heard from FBI special agent Daniel Cain who verified the accuracy of transcripts of wiretapped conversations which are contained in the criminal complaint against the governor.

"Later in the conversation, Rod Blagojevich said he knows that the president-elect wants Senate candidate one for the Senate seat but quote ‘they're not willing to give me anything for it except appreciation f them' close quote," said David Ellis, House prosecutor.

The Senate also heard portions of the actual tapes where the governor discussed trading political favors for campaign contributions.

The governor has repeatedly refused to take part in the trial or defend himself, but he has been spending the last few days on the television talk show circuit insisting he has done nothing wrong.

"Governor Blagojevich has had every opportunity to be invited and participate and it does distress me that he can be every place but where his oath of office says that he should be," said Senator Chris Lauzen, R-Aurora.