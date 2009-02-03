Hundreds of workers lose jobs in Rantoul, corporate says temporarily

Six-hundred employees at Meadowbrook Farms in Rantoul are out of a job temporarily according to the corporate office.

Meadowbrook Farms is a pork processing plant and it's also Rantoul's largest employer. Rantoul was named the location for the plant in 2002. Clinton also vied for the plant but lost out.

The Chairman of the Board Roger Walk and the CEO of Meadowbrook Jim Burke say the job losses stem from a default on a contract with a company out of Chicago called Nature's Premium.

They say the default of the business subsidiary that produced hogs created a cash crunch of three to five million dollars. They filed a lawsuit against the company on December 31st.