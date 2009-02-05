Mueller latest to announce layoffs in central Illinois

Mueller water products' Decatur plant announced Thursday that it intends to lay-off several of its employees. The announcement came after the company posted a first quarter fiscal year loss of $400-million on Tuesday.

The layoffs will begin on February 13th, but Mueller says they are not permanent. The company says it may bring back the contract employees, as demand for its products increase.

Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce President Randy Prince says though the layoffs will have an impact on the local unemployment rate, he remains optimistic about Mueller's future.

"Mueller has closed several plants across the country and from what I understand from corporate strategy, what they're trying to do is get through this with kind of a work slow down, rather than additional plant closings," Prince said.