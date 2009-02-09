No. 23 Illini shut down No. 12 Purdue, 66-48

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Mike Davis scored 14 points and pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds Saturday, leading No. 23 Illinois to a 66-48 victory over 12th-ranked Purdue.

Leading scorer Demetri McCamey added 13 points for Illinois (19-5, 7-4 Big Ten), which never trailed while taking advantage of the absence of Purdue star Robbie Hummel to pull into a tie with Ohio State for second in the conference. Both teams are chasing Michigan State.

Hummel has been out with a hairline fracture in his back. He was cleared to play in the Boilermakers' loss to the Buckeyes on Tuesday, but still hasn't made it off the bench.

JaJuan Johnson scored 17 points to lead Purdue (18-5, 6-4), while Lewis Jackson added 12.