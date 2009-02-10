Missing Danville teens found dead in retention pond

Two Danville teens reported missing on December 13, 2008 were found Tuesday morning in a retention pond off Voorhees Street.

They were identified as 13-year-old, Deirra Shon Phillips and 14-year-old, Lorel L. Harden. Warm weather thawed the pond enough and one of the boys surfaced, which allowed the Vermilion County Search and Rescue team to enter the pond in order to recover the boys.

The Vermilion County coroner pronounced them both dead at 9:45 a.m. The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner's Office continue their investigations.