Obama visit makes Abraham Lincoln Dinner even more special

President Obama's visit to Springfield is the icing on the cake of an event that sold out months before the President announced he was coming.

The President is scheduled to deliver the keynote address to the 100th annual Abraham Lincoln dinner, but he's only expected to be there for about an hour so the general public is not likely to see him.

As anyone can imagine, the guest list reads like a who's who, so a ticket to this dinner the hottest ticket in town.

"Its kind of amusing that the woman in charge of ticketing has been offered bribes for any tickets that might be available, ranging from 200 teddy bears to washing her car for a year to some more serious financial incentives, but suffice it to say that she does not have the tickets to offer so you can stop trying to bribe her," said Dave Blanchette of the Lincoln Bicentennial Commission.

Security to the event is very tight and anyone without a ticket to the dinner or is not a hotel guest won't be allowed in the hotel.

Police have set up check points near the hotel entrance and people won't be allowed to stand along Dirksen Parkway to get a peek at the President.