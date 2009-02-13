Rantoul toddler dies of carbon monoxide poisoning

A two-year-old Rantoul girl died Friday morning and her family members are still in the hospital after apparent carbon monoxide exposure.

The Champaign County coroner pronounced Kashara Riggins dead shortly before 6:00 a.m. Coroner Duane Northrup says preliminary information shows her death may be a result of excessive carbon monoxide exposure but autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

Rantoul Detective Sergeant Marcus Beach says Gary Riggins came home from work around 5:00 a.m. Friday morning and found his three children unresponsive. He immediately called 911 and helped officers get everyone out of the house.

The children's mother, Jamie Grice was conscious but disoriented and nauseous, which are symptoms associated with carbon monoxide poisoning. Village officials boarded up their home on Briarcliff and posted warning signs.