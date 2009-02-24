City council candidates taking questions at Decatur Public Library

People in Decatur can see where candidates for city council and mayor stand on neighborhood issues Tuesday night.

As the April election gets closer, the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations or CONO is hosting a forum. It starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Madden auditorium at the Decatur Public Library with a chance to mingle with the candidates. Questions will start at 7:00 p.m.

Neighborhood groups submitted the questions and CONO board members will moderate.

"I think that they want to hear that the candidates are going to be coming into the neighborhoods, not just hearing us at council meetings, or when there's a problem, but being a face in the neighborhoods to hear the good and the bad that's going on," said Sue Neisslie, CONO President.