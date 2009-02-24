Danville man shot and killed at apartment building

Police have yet to release the name of a 55-year-old man who was shot several times by a 75-year-old man in an apartment building in Danville.

Police were called to an apartment building on Townway Road just before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. They found a 55-year-old shot multiple times. He was then transferred to Provena hospital in Danville where he died.

Police were able to catch the suspect within 10 minutes after arriving at the scene. He was arrested off of west Newell Road near Wal-Mart. Police say witnesses were instrumental in his arrest.