RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire in Rantoul.
The Rantoul Fire Department said crews arrived at 5:30 Saturday morning to a report of a house on fire on Eater Drive.
Two people were inside the house when the fire started. One person got out ok, the other was taken to hospital. The department did not know their condition.
Departments from Rantoul, Thomasboro, Gifford, Ludlow and Sangamon Valley responded to the scene.
This is a developing story and details will be updated later.
