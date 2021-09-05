DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Illini lost 37-30 to UTSA from conference USA on Saturday night.
The loss put Illinois at 1-1 on the season and sparked a lot of questions about where the Illini stand and how they will move on with tougher competition ahead of them.
With matchups against Virginia, Maryland and Purdue up next, the question remains how Bret Bielema will address his team's problems from week 1, plus who will be the starting quarterback for the team when Brandon Peters returns from injury.
