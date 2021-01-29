Weather Forecast
- Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Illinois
- Coroner identifies body pulled from Lake Decatur
- Two Powerball tickets sold in Central Illinois worth $1 million and $2 million
- IHSA announces season start dates for basketball, football and other sports
- Man killed in Hammond shooting identified
- 2 taken to hospital after crash between car, semi-truck
- 1 person killed, 2 firefighters injured in Decatur house fire
- Illinois State Police respond to a fatal Shelby County traffic crash
- Christian County Fatal Crash
- 8 new cases of COVID-19 variant found in Illinois
