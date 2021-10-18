Every year green dragon tattoostudiin clinton organizes Auntie Dragon's kids' Tree. The tree is covered in tags, each representing a kid in Christian or Dewitt county who might not have the resources for presents. The application for families in need is open all October long. In November, community members can pick a tag off one of the trees and provide Christmas gifts for a local child.
“Last year we struggled a little bit with the end with getting all the tags taken...So this year we are trying to make sure that happen,” said Linda Davis, organizer for Auntie Dragon’s Kid’s Tree out of the Green Dragon Tattoo Studio in Clinton. She says with this year’s shipping delays, she hopes people will be on it.
“All the toys are gonna have late shipment so I'm hoping people will get their stuff in early so it's not last minute,” Davis said. You can find the application online or on the Facebook page, "Auntie Dragons Kids' Tree."
You will be seeing trees with tags starting November 1st in those counties. They say you're welcome to swing by the tattoo studio if you have any questions or what to set up a box or tree for tags at your establishment.
