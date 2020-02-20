SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – President Trump commuting the prison sentence of former Governor Rod Blagojevich this week left lawmakers from both parties feeling frustrated.
“He’s a criminal. He extorted money from a children’s hospital. Let’s just start right there,” State Sen. Andy Manar told WAND's Doug Wolfe. “He bragged about it. He was an attorney. He knew he broke the law.”
State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) and State Treasurer Mike Frerichs (D), a former state senator, both represented central Illinois when Blagojevich was ousted from his office after an impeachment trial.
“My odd footnote to Illinois history is I’m the only sitting House member in the history of our state to testify under oath in the impeachment trial of a sitting governor to throw him out,” said Rose. “He clearly hasn’t learned any lessons. It’s always somebody else’s fault. No humility. It’s basically the same Blagojevich, different hair color.”
Frerichs represented Champaign County in the Illinois Senate in 2008. Because of a motion he made, Blagojevich won’t be showing up on a state ballot.
“I said he’s abused the public trust and shouldn’t have the honor of running for office in this state,” Frerichs said. “I was happy to make that motion then, and I think that the president’s recent actions have proved to me to be correct.”