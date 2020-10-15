ARCOLA, ILL. (WAND) -- To understand the history of arcola football, you must learn about the lives of former coaches Steve Thomas and Byron Bradford.
"He always tells the story -- Steve Thomas -- that they were going to name the field after Steve Thomas and Steve Thomas said I'm not taking the name unless your name (coach Bradford's) is up there with me so it's named Thomas-Bradford field now," current Arcola head coach Nick Lindsey said.
The duo coached at Arcola for 29 years -- they won 220 games and 3 state titles during their tenure. Thomas passed away nearly a decade ago -- Bradford just this week. their impact on the football program will be felt forever.
"They're the face of Arcola football. Anyone in the community -- any coach -- past or present had such great respect for coach. Everyone knew that when they were playing Arcola that it was going to be a tough match up because Coach Thomas and Bradford did a great job preparing them," Lindsey said.
Nick Lindsey became extremely close with coach Bradford over the years --coach Bradford became more than just a mentor for Lindsey.
"I still got the letter he left me the night before our first game -- and then on we just tried to get lunch or dinner once a week -- he became one of my best friends. He's just a special, special person," Lindsey said.
Bryon Bradford was more than just a football coach: he was a father, a teacher at Arcola for 49 years and was also a life coach -- for his athletes and students.
"You got to understand that every kid is different. not every kid has the same background or home life. You got to know so much more about the person than what you see on the field," Lindsey said.
Even after Bradford retired from coaching, he made sure to make it to every Arcola football game on a Friday night -- or stop by practice once a week. He was adored by everyone in the community.
"I mean there is not one single person that is going to say anything negative about coach Bradford -- just genuinely such a good guy, has such a good heart -- just somebody that anytime you're around he brings a smile to your face," Lindsey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.