DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - In a 4 to 3 ruling, The Protect Illinois Communities Act is deemed constitutional. The Assault Weapons Ban prohibits the sale of several rifles and caps magazines at 15 rounds.
This ruling will continue to make an impact on what gun owners can buy, and what gun shops can sell. Dan Cooley, owner of Bullet trap in Macon County says over now 50% of their inventory is illegal.
"As far as affecting the businesses, it's had a huge impact. Probably fifty percent of the firearms we used to have available are no longer legal to sell in Illinois," said Cooley.
Local businesses have felt the impact as early as January of this year. Cooley says The Bullet Trap has been holding off sales.
"We've already been facing this for quite some time because it's been in effect. We had to quit selling the next day, January 10th at midnight. We were done," said Cooley.
The store has been holding on to consignment firearms. Those that fall under the ban are collecting dust, due to unable of being sold.
"We cannot sale them going forward to anyone, unless we have to sell them out of state. And we can't give them back to their rightful owners. The people that paid and spent their dollars for these firearms. We can no longer return them to them legally in the State of Illinois," said Cooley.
People who own banned items before the law took effect will be grandfathered in, and can keep them going forward.
However, Cooley says prohibiting any future sales of these banned weapons will make a bigger hole for businesses.
"It's bad times, it's uncertainty. I'm sure there's gun stores out there who'd like to think about expanding, increasing their business. Now you don't even know if you're going to have a business," said Cooley.
Many gun owners join Cooley in waiting for this to head to the U.S. Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.