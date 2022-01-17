Assumption man helps save families in apartment fire
Olivianna Calmes
Anchor/Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Weather Forecast
Most Popular
Articles
- No NFL Playoff games on NBC this weekend for DISH Network subscribers
- DISH customer interruptions
- Blue Mound man who sexually abused minors to serve prison time
- 2 pulled out of Charleston pond after falling through ice
- WEATHER: Central IL could see snow and freezing temperatures over upcoming weekend
- Illinois Secretary of State offices closing for another week
- 80-year-old bar owner dead after Springfield attack
- Man fighting for life after trying to jump onto moving train
- Woman shot in Champaign, suspect still at large
- Former Mattoon man sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.