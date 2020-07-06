KINCAID Ill. (WAND) — An attendee of a Kincaid town board meeting on June 29 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Christian County Health Department.
Officials said Monday that contact tracing helped identify all individuals that the attendee had been in direct contact with. They have been contacted by the health department and are self-quarantining.
Anyone else who attended the meeting is encouraged to monitor their health for up to 14 days, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
The Christian County Health Department says that anyone who develops one or more of these symptoms should contact their doctor first for guidance.
If the symptoms are severe, seek emergency treatment by calling a hospital emergency department or by dialing 911.
Anyone who attended the meeting and has not been contacted by the health department can seek to be contacted on their own by either calling their doctor or the health department at 217-824-4113.
