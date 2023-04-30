Weather Forecast
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Three airlifted after DUI crash
- Pritzker Administration provides $15.3 million in home improvement grants
- Arrest made after Hillsboro grandmother stabbed in the head with scissors
- Deadly car vs. person crash per Sangamon County Coroner
- Illinois House passes cryptocurrency regulation bill
- Decatur Fire Department called to large house fire
- Decatur woman warns of misdiagnosis due to mental health condition
- Chatham man killed in crash identified
- Champaign woman arrested for attempted murder after fistfight turns into stabbing
- Garbage bill triples for Macon Co. residents after acquisition by GFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.