CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - On October 20, 2018, Michael Sweezy was involved in a car accident, and several months later he's on the road to recovery.
The staff sergeant was on his way to drill in Houston when a drunk driver T-boned Sweezy.
"He was driving down a not very well-traveled road. It was about 3:30 in the morning and a drunk driver just came out and hit him," said his mother, Carla Ogle.
Sweezy sustained multiple life-threatening injuries, including but not limited to a torn aorta, shattered pelvis, broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a lost left kidney. He was on life support for more than four months under a medically-induced coma.
Now, six months later, he is on the road to recovery. He is learning how to walk and talk again. However, his family says it's been difficult on him.
His family lives in Champaign County and he has no family in Texas. The closest relative is his father, but even then, he is about 5 hours away from him.
Sweezy attended Heritage High School until he left for basics in 2001. So now, his family is asking if Champaign and central Illinois can send any cards or words of encouragement that will motivate him to get stronger and better.
"I want his spirits to be lifted so he doesn't lose his hope," said his sister, Lisa Ogle.
Sweezy has been in the army since October 1, 2001. Prior to the accident, he was finishing five years in the National Guard and has been switched to the active army since the accident.
Letters for Sweezy can be mailed to:
Post-Acute Medical Hospital
5418 N. Loop 1604
San Antonio, TX 78249
Room 302