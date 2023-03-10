SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Committees across the Illinois General Assembly have been busy proposing new bills. WAND News has gathered articles regarding these measures in this week's Capitol Recap.
Downstate lawmaker demands reform within Illinois group homes
An Illinois House Republican is calling for reform within group homes for adults with developmental disabilities. Rep. Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) stood alongside law enforcement and the mother of a former CILA resident Tuesday to stress that abuse in the facilities must stop.
Bill could improve education standards for substance use prevention
Most Illinois students have gone through courses about the dangers of drugs and substance use. However, several state lawmakers want to improve the drug education standards and provide new materials for K-12 schools to teach about overdose and substance use prevention.
New Senate bill could protect the earnings of young influencers
While young actors and musicians find protection under the Child Labor Law, young online influencers have no such coverage. Senate Democrats are looking to change this. Under Senate Bill 1782, minors under the age of 16 featured in vlogs or other online content would be covered under the Child Labor Law.
Illinois House committee approves Literacy & Justice For All plan
Roughly 40% of fourth graders in Illinois read below the basic level, and state lawmakers want to pass a plan this spring to improve literacy. Rep. Laura Faver Dias said third graders who can't read proficiently are four times more likely to drop out of school. Faver Dias told the House School Curriculum & Policies Committee that her proposal could require the Illinois State Board of Education to develop a comprehensive literacy plan and modify the reading improvement block grants program.
Proposed measure created in memory of Champaign teen
Gia Wright of the Missing Person's Awareness Network started writing Steven's Law in memory of Steven Butler III, a Champaign teen who went missing and was found dead the next morning. The measure would have the Illinois State Police create the Be on the Lookout System (BOLO) in the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System (LEADS), which would alert the Missing Person's Awareness Network when an endangered missing youth is entered into LEADS.
Lawmakers could add e-cigs to banned indoor products under Smoke Free Illinois law
Illinois state lawmakers could soon ban electronic cigarettes inside public places. Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Deerfield) hopes to add e-cigarettes to the list of tobacco products banned under the Smoke Free Illinois law. Illinois leaders celebrated the 15-year anniversary of the historic legislation last month.
Proposal could move country coolers and hard lemonades to alcohol section in stores
An Illinois House Democrat is trying to prevent young people from purchasing "alcopop," or fruit flavored malt drinks containing 4-6% alcohol. Rep. Curtis Tarver II (D-Chicago) said Wednesday that the state should separate soda from liquor that looks like soda. His proposal could prohibit retailers from displaying alcopop drinks next to soft drinks, juice, bottled water, or snacks catered to young customers.
Illinois could cap monthly cost of insulin at $35
Drugmaker Eli Lilly announced last week that the company would cap the co-pay for insulin at $35. Now, Illinois lawmakers could pass a plan to lower the fee to $35 per month for all insulin. Health care experts say uninsured diabetics currently pay over $275 for a vial of insulin.
Illinois House committee approves fentanyl exposure prevention plan
A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is trying to help more Illinoisans get access to fentanyl testing strips. House Republican Leader Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) told the House Public Health Committee Thursday that her bill could allow pharmacists and retail stores to sell fentanyl test strips over the counter. County health departments could also distribute the test strips to the public for free.
Bill could create Illinois Department of Returning Residents Affairs
Illinois House Democrats want to cut back on recidivism by creating a new state agency. Rep. Justin Slaughter (D-Chicago) said Thursday that this change could help formerly incarcerated people have a better chance at life and make a positive impact on society.
House GOP members renew calls for ethics reform in Springfield
Illinois House Republicans are demanding more ethics reforms on the one-year anniversary of former House Speaker Mike Madigan's indictment on federal corruption charges. "Ethics and corruption are one of the top priorities of the House Republican Caucus and one of the things that needs to change in the most dramatic way in the state of Illinois," said Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria).
