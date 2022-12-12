DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur has been capturing and sequestering CO2 from facilities for years, storing the liquefied gas more than 6,000 feet underground. Now, they're looking to expand that service with a pipeline from Iowa to Decatur, Illinois.
"Wolf Carbon Solutions have a pipeline that will connect two facilities in Iowa and bring that CO2 to Decatur, sequester it here in the sandstone that we already have," said Nicole Bateman, President of the Economic Development Cooperation of Decatur and Macon County.
ADM says partnerships with the Department of Energy has helped to grow initiatives for cleaner production. Geologists and other experts define Decatur as the perfect location for the carbon capture industry.
"Decatur is in the carbon capture storage industry a household name. Everybody knows the work that's been done here and it's a model for what's being done around the world," said Sallie Greenberg, Principal research scientist geological survey at U of I.
The additional pipeline will provide several jobs in the community and advance the local economy.
"There will not only be jobs in the building of the pipeline but also jobs in monitoring the continuous monitoring the wells and pipeline. But more importantly the jobs that it's going to being to the community by the companies that are going to set up their facilities here not only in Decatur, Macon County, but in the entire region to take advantage of this asset," said Bateman.
