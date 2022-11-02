DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —Returning for its 52nd year, the Decatur Turkey Tournament will take place on November 22, 23, 25, and 26 at Stephen Decatur Middle School.
The long-running basketball tournament has a new sponsor, Land of Lincoln Credit Union. As the premier sponsor for the next five years, LLCU will fund two $100 drawings each night for those in attendance. $1,000 will also be donated to the school that wins the tournament.
“We are incredibly honored to assume the role of Presenting Sponsor of this fine tradition,” stated Robert Ares, LLCU President & CEO. “Investing in the youth of our community is a high priority for LLCU and the Decatur Turkey Tournament is a great way to do this as it provides them an amazing showcase opportunity.”
The price of admission will be $7 per person. Middle school students attending the games must enter with a paying adult.
DPS advises attendees to allow extra time to enter the building as all individuals will be screened with metal detecting wands as they enter Stephen Decatur Middle School.
