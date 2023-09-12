Illinois State Fair ribbon cutting

The ribbon is cut and the 170th Illinois State Fair is underway.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The attendance numbers for the Illinois State Fair were announced Tuesday. 

Governor JB Pritzker said the 2023 fair was the most highly attended since industry standards were enacted with over 700,000 attendees. 

“Once again, the hard work of the Department of Agriculture and hundreds of dedicated fair staff have resulted in shattered attendance records, serving as a testament to the value of our increased Fairgrounds funding and the spirit of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Attractions like the new Multi-Purpose Arena and our highly attended concerts drew in hundreds of thousands of fairgoers from across the state and the country, bringing our community together in an unprecedented way.”

“While mother nature will always be a driving force in attendance for any outdoor event, the 2023 Fair benefited from a return of programming at the newly renovated Multi-Purpose Arena (MPA), a result of Governor Pritzker’s $58.1 million dollar capital investment to address years of deferred maintenance on our historic state fairgrounds,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “The 2023 Fair also greatly benefited from new promotions and big attractions aimed at bringing visitors to the fairgrounds mid-week to capitalize on discount admission days.”

On Tuesday, August 15, the Fair discounted admission as part of the new weekday theme – TWOsday. This new promotion resulted in more than 27,000 additional fairgoers.

“Enhancing the fairgoer’s experience is a vital part of the planning process,” said State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Providing additional entertainment on Opening Day, exposing more Illinoisans to our state’s number one industry, and offering more ways for families to affordably enjoy the Illinois State Fair are priorities that proved to be a driving factor in the growth we experienced at the 2023 Illinois State Fair.”

Grandstand tickets saw an 86% increase in those sold from 2021. Carnival revenue was also record breaking ($1.58 million). 

Illinois State Fair: By the Numbers

 

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Sun

Mon

Tues

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Sat

Sun

Total

2023

51,045

62,918

77,176

72,503

51,585

74,881

44,654

53,690

79,176

75,634

64,351

707,613

2022

42,208

59,717

79,298

80,331

49,082

47,555

43,585

43,908

75,182

54,691

61,143

636,700

2021

21,015

49,940

63,604

61,756

38,708

32,746

34,190

30,178

51,390

45,161

43,700

472,388

2019

35,961

39,053

59,040

59,925

44,044

36,818

37,897

37,732

51,641

51,515

55,274

508,900

 

2023 State Fair Impact by the Numbers:

  • $89,800 in scholarships awarded to youth exhibitors
  • 600 new first-time exhibitors
  • 60 charities volunteered 20,000 service hours

Over $80 million in infrastructure investments have been obligated on the fairgrounds. Construction resumes this fall on Phase 2 of the Coliseum, which focuses on an electrical overhaul, underground plumbing, new seating, new restrooms, an elevator, and adding an HVAC system that will allow for year-round use.

Other projects slated to take place include:

  • $9.5 million: Road construction along 8th Street between the IDOA building and the IDNR building and along the backstretch on the northwest corner of the fairgrounds; provides funding to make structural improvements to the south pedestrian tunnel leading into the fairgrounds from Gate 6/infield parking;
  • $4.57 million: Roof replacements on the Junior Livestock Building, Sheep Barn, Hobbies Arts and Crafts Building, and at least three barns along the backstretch;
  • $11.9 million: HVAC replacements on the Orr Building, Illinois Building, Junior Livestock Building, Artisans Building, Hobbies Arts and Crafts Building, and Grandstand;
  • $2.99 million: Tuckpoint work in the Grandstand, Artisans, Hobbies Arts and Crafts, Emmerson and Block (IDOA headquarters) buildings.

Planning is now underway for the 2024 Illinois State Fair, which will run August 8-18.

