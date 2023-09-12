SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The attendance numbers for the Illinois State Fair were announced Tuesday.
Governor JB Pritzker said the 2023 fair was the most highly attended since industry standards were enacted with over 700,000 attendees.
“Once again, the hard work of the Department of Agriculture and hundreds of dedicated fair staff have resulted in shattered attendance records, serving as a testament to the value of our increased Fairgrounds funding and the spirit of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Attractions like the new Multi-Purpose Arena and our highly attended concerts drew in hundreds of thousands of fairgoers from across the state and the country, bringing our community together in an unprecedented way.”
“While mother nature will always be a driving force in attendance for any outdoor event, the 2023 Fair benefited from a return of programming at the newly renovated Multi-Purpose Arena (MPA), a result of Governor Pritzker’s $58.1 million dollar capital investment to address years of deferred maintenance on our historic state fairgrounds,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello II. “The 2023 Fair also greatly benefited from new promotions and big attractions aimed at bringing visitors to the fairgrounds mid-week to capitalize on discount admission days.”
On Tuesday, August 15, the Fair discounted admission as part of the new weekday theme – TWOsday. This new promotion resulted in more than 27,000 additional fairgoers.
“Enhancing the fairgoer’s experience is a vital part of the planning process,” said State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Providing additional entertainment on Opening Day, exposing more Illinoisans to our state’s number one industry, and offering more ways for families to affordably enjoy the Illinois State Fair are priorities that proved to be a driving factor in the growth we experienced at the 2023 Illinois State Fair.”
Grandstand tickets saw an 86% increase in those sold from 2021. Carnival revenue was also record breaking ($1.58 million).
Illinois State Fair: By the Numbers
Thurs
Fri
Sat
Sun
Mon
Tues
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Sat
Sun
Total
2023
51,045
62,918
77,176
72,503
51,585
74,881
44,654
53,690
79,176
75,634
64,351
707,613
2022
42,208
59,717
79,298
80,331
49,082
47,555
43,585
43,908
75,182
54,691
61,143
636,700
2021
21,015
49,940
63,604
61,756
38,708
32,746
34,190
30,178
51,390
45,161
43,700
472,388
2019
35,961
39,053
59,040
59,925
44,044
36,818
37,897
37,732
51,641
51,515
55,274
508,900
2023 State Fair Impact by the Numbers:
- $89,800 in scholarships awarded to youth exhibitors
- 600 new first-time exhibitors
- 60 charities volunteered 20,000 service hours
Over $80 million in infrastructure investments have been obligated on the fairgrounds. Construction resumes this fall on Phase 2 of the Coliseum, which focuses on an electrical overhaul, underground plumbing, new seating, new restrooms, an elevator, and adding an HVAC system that will allow for year-round use.
Other projects slated to take place include:
- $9.5 million: Road construction along 8th Street between the IDOA building and the IDNR building and along the backstretch on the northwest corner of the fairgrounds; provides funding to make structural improvements to the south pedestrian tunnel leading into the fairgrounds from Gate 6/infield parking;
- $4.57 million: Roof replacements on the Junior Livestock Building, Sheep Barn, Hobbies Arts and Crafts Building, and at least three barns along the backstretch;
- $11.9 million: HVAC replacements on the Orr Building, Illinois Building, Junior Livestock Building, Artisans Building, Hobbies Arts and Crafts Building, and Grandstand;
- $2.99 million: Tuckpoint work in the Grandstand, Artisans, Hobbies Arts and Crafts, Emmerson and Block (IDOA headquarters) buildings.
Planning is now underway for the 2024 Illinois State Fair, which will run August 8-18.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.