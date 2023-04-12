CHAMPAIGN CO., Ill. (WAND) — The Boneyard Arts Festival returns to C-U this weekend.
The countywide festival takes place over a variety of venues — both traditional (galleries and museums) and non-traditional (bars, libraries, florists, and retail stores) — and features the work of hundreds of local artists. Sculptors, weavers, painters, photographers, woodworkers, and other visual artists join musicians, dancers, poets and other performers to share creativity throughout Champaign County.
Running Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16, details can be found at BoneyardArtsFestival.org. The website is an interactive tool available to browse and learn more about the festival, the participating artists, and all of the venues.
A few highlights can be found below:
ReGroup Art Collective Show | 119 E. University Ave. Champaign
90+artists | 24,000 sq ft gallery space
FRIDAY – April 14 | 5-9pm
SATURDAY – April 15 | 10am-6pm
Located in the FORMER Habitat ReStore building
Featuring painting, photography, prints, mixed media, fiber, sculpture, installation, interactive, steel, wood, and more!
BÄM! - Boneyard Arts Market | Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana
BÄM! - a two-day market for artists to sell and showcase their work to the public. The event is located in the East + Southeast Wing of the Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana and is presented by NORDEN German Design Studio. Featuring 35+ artists and artisans specializing in painting, glass, ceramics, jewelry, photography, woodworking, fiber, soap, clothing, and more!
FRIDAY – April 14 | 4-8pm
SATURDAY – April 15 | 10am-5pm
8 to Create’s Annual Live art Show | Link Gallery at the Art + Design Building (500 E. Peabody, Champaign)
This event will be a live art show where eight artists will create art live for 8 hours straight! Each artist will come out with at least one finished artwork. All artists will be happy to answer any questions while they create. Free food will be available.
Saturday, April 15: 10am-6pm
For a comprehensive list of venues and artists, visit https://boneyardartsfestival.org/events/.
