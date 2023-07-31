DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur and the Coalition of Neighborhood Organizations, along with its National Night Out partners are inviting the public to come out for the 40th Annual National Night Out event in Decatur.
The event will be held at Hess Park, 2170 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. from 5-8 p.m.
The free family event will include food, games, prizes, face painting, bounce houses, mobile zoo, music by Terrance Taylor, and more.
Over 17,000 communities across the country host block parties, cookouts, parades, and more for "America's Night Out against Crime."
