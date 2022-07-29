SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds gathered at the Old State Capitol today to celebrate a new class of American Citizens.
Sixty-one people became citizens from twenty-four different countries.
"Today we welcome 61 New United States citizens from 24 different countries around the globe, who have chosen our country over all the other 194 in the world in which to live, work and raise their families," said US District Court Judge Richard Mills, who presided over the ceremony. "We are honored."
For many in attendance this has been a long journey. Like most things, naturalization ceremonies were cancelled during the pandemic.
Each person who became a citizen received a naturalization certificate. There were also officials on hand to help them register to vote.
