DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand, is expanding to Decatur and making a donation to the Children's Museum of Illinois.
7 Brew's coffee stand will be at 2016 Mount Zion Rd.
They are donating $2,000 to the children's museum.
“At 7 Brew, we believe in fueling our community through great coffee and meaningful connections,” said Jahkari Miller, 7 Brew Decatur stand manager. “Our customers will always be greeted with a smiling team and a fun atmosphere. We want our customers to enjoy every aspect of getting their daily coffee, including the friendly, energetic experience during their short wait in the drive-thru.”
The future 7 Brew coffee stand was dropped into place by a construction crew Thursday. They plan to open in mid-summer.
Members of the Children’s Museum of Illinois attended the building drop to receive the donation from 7 Brew.
“This donation is such a wonderful surprise,” said Rikki Parker, Executive Director of Children’s Museum of Illinois. “7 Brew’s dedication to children’s organizations is commendable and we are so excited for this opportunity to connect with a new partner in our community. As a non-profit, generosity like this means so much to us and our mission. We are honored to receive this.”
7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. From the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas.
The brand has more than 70 stands across the country.
The 7 Brew stand will add 50 jobs to the Decatur area. Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at nlcoffee.7brewcareers.com.
