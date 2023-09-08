CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 9/11 Memorial Ceremony will be held in Champaign Monday.
The ceremony will be held at 8:45 a.m. at the northeast corner of West Side Park, 400 W University Avenue, at the Champaign Fire and Police Memorial.
For those unable to attend, community members are asked to stop for a moment of silent reflection and honor the commitment to never forget those lost during the national tragedy of September 11, 2001.
