SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Communities and villages within the 53rd Senate District are receiving a total of $6.4 million in infrastructure and housing rehabilitation grants.
State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) responded to an announcement from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) saying, “I am excited to see so many communities in my district that are receiving grants. The health and safety of my constituents is a top priority. These grants will help improve their access to safe and sanitary water, and provide them with a safe and sanitary environment to live in.”
Five local cities and villages have been announced as recipients of the Community Development Block Grant for Public Infrastructure.
These grants are to be used for water and sewer improvement projects. Recipients include:
- City of Henry - $458,985 for water main improvements.
- Village of Bureau Junction - $645,000 for water system improvements.
- Village of Carbon Hill - $784,970 for WWTP improvements.
- Village of Elliott - $1,500,000 for water treatment system improvements.
- Village of Verona - $490,881 for WWTP improvements.
Four local cities and villages have been announced as recipients of the Community Development Block Grant for Housing Rehabilitation.
These grants are to aid low-to-moderate income homeowners with improvements to ensure safe and sanitary living conditions. Recipients include:
- City of Henry - $650,000 for the rehabilitation of 10 homes.
- City of Morris - $650,000 for the rehabilitation of 10 homes.
- Village of Bureau Junction - $650,000 for the rehabilitation of 10 homes.
- Village of Coal City - $650,000 for the rehabilitation of 10 homes.
Construction on these projects is expected to start in spring of 2024.
