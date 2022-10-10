SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The ACLU will host a forum debating the pretrial fairness act.
The forum will be held October 12, at the Lincoln Library in Springfield from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Light refreshments will be served. To RSVP to the forum click here.
