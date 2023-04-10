LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — Actors from the classic television show "The Waltons" will be in attendance at the next Logan County Spring Pickers Market.
The market will take place in Lincoln on April 22 and 23 and will feature antiques, live music, artisanal and gourmet foods, boutique clothing, and more.
Original cast members from "The Waltons" will be in attendance at a special dinner and breakfast.
Admission to the market is $6, children 12 and under are free.
More information can be found at the Logan County Pickers Market Facebook page.
