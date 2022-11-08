DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —Millikin University announced that it will be adding a major in agribusiness within its Tabor School of Business. Launching in the fall semester of 2023, the Bachelor of Science program will focus on the fundamentals of business and how they relate to agricultural industries.
RJ Podeschi, dean of the Tabor School of Business, cited a significant increase in third-party farm management for the surging demand for agribusiness candidates.
“I think this program is a great fit for Millikin and Tabor,” said Podeschi. “We are seeing more students interested in agriculture as a result of quality programming through Future Farmers of America (FFA), and other initiatives at the middle and high school level. Millikin’s Performance Learning approach to education fits in with agribusiness in a very concrete way.”
Through a partnership with Richland College, Millikin will offer a 2+2 program agreement for students who graduate with an associate of arts degree from Richland's agriculture program.
“Richland Community College is pleased to partner with Millikin in the development of a transfer agreement, providing Richland agriculture students who complete the associate of arts degree with the option to transfer seamlessly into Millikin’s new agribusiness program,” commented Andy Hynds, Dean of Math, Science and Business at Richland.
Of the 285 colleges in Illinois, only 32 offer agriculture programs.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
