MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND)- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, announced on Thursday, that Kirby Ambulance Service has selected Air Methods Ascend’s online EMS Review program to provide additional training for their emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics.
Kirby Ambulance Service, located in Monticello, IL, provides ambulatory services for Kirby Medical Center, which has been serving the Piatt County and surrounding areas as a not-for-profit hospital since 1941.
The Illinois Department of Public Health recognizes Kirby's paramedic units as an Advanced Life Support Service.
“We have previously partnered with Air Methods to offer emergency air medical transportation services to those who need it with great results for the community,” said Director of Ambulance Services Crystal Alexander. “Now we are excited to also add Ascend’s online education program to help our paramedics and EMTs stay up to date on the latest clinical practices and techniques.”
According to Air Methods Corporation, Ascend is an in-person and online education programs that provides access to world-class educators, state-of-the-art tools, and cutting-edge technologies to help pre-hospital and critical care clinicians build their knowledge, enabling them to operate at the top of their licensure and fulfill continuing education requirements.
The education programs will include advanced manikin-based simulation and virtual reality training that mirror real-world patient care scenarios, building life-saving skills and confidence.
Courses meet certification requirements for the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE), and International Board of Specialty Certifications (IBSC).
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Kirby Ambulance Service through our online education program,” said Dr. Stephanie Queen, Air Methods Senior Vice President of Clinical Services. “Our convenient online education program will help their team continue to operate at the top of their licensure while maintaining the required CEs for recertification.”
Learn more about the Ascend education program here.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.