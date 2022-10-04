Allerton Park features poetry, one line at a time

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Current Allerton Park artist-in-residence Jackie Braje is encouraging people to compose poems.
One line at a time.
As an impetus, the Brooklyn-based poet set up a vintage, manual Corona typewriter in the park’s Greenhouse Cafe at the Monticello-area park, along with a sign encouraging passersby to add a line and help create a piece of prose per day.
“The cool thing about this poem is you’re totally anonymous. You’re part of this one, great anonymous voice. So, in a way, it’s kind of freeing,” Braje said.
The typewriter will move around to different locations at the park during Braje’s residency through Oct. 16. Locations will be announced on the Allerton Park & Retreat Center Facebook page.
She said the poem-a-day idea is based on a collaborative poetry came called “Exquisite Corpse,” where participants each add sentences until a poem is completed. The name comes from a line of poetry created using the technique: “The exquisite corpse will drink the young wine.”
“I brought it here with the idea of facilitating collaboration among visitors and guests, to just have a memento of the subconscious of the park,” Braje said.
Braje is also offering a free poetry workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 in the Allerton Mansion Library. For more information and to register, go to https://allerton.illinois.edu/events/poetry-workshop/.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.