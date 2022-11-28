MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Allerton Park and Retreat Center's Holiday Showcase will kick off Friday, December 2 from 5 to 9 p.m.
The Holiday Showcase begins in conjunction with the start of the Holiday GLOW outdoor lighting show.
Friday's showcase, presented by Sterling Wealth Management, will feature 26 vendors inside Allerton's historic 1900 mansion. Performances by the Monticello High School Madrigal Singers will take place in the outdoor courtyard from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and the Monticello Area Arts Council will host a natural ornament-making workshop in the Mansion's Carriage House.
Showcase tickets are $10 per person and are available at allerton.illinois.edu or directly on Event Brite. The Showcase continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4 with an optional lunch buffet.
The GLOW lighting show, presented by the University of Illinois Community Credit Union, opens on December 2 and runs most evenings from 5 to 9 p.m through the end of December and the first two weekends in January. Tickets will be needed on opening night, December 2; a $10 donation per carload is suggested on all other dates.
Additional information on holiday events at Allerton is available on its website or by calling 217-333-3287.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
