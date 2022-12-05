CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A trip to Allerton Park and Retreat Center is sweet but this gingerbread display is sweeter.
Champaign resident, Karen Wood is on her 11th year of gingerbread creations for Einstein Bros. Bagels at 901 W. University St. in Champaign.
At five feet wide, Wood's Allerton display is her biggest yet.
“That’s about as big as I can go, because I have to be able to fit it in my ovens. So that’s kind of my limits,” Wood said.
With help from Carol Lake, the gingerbread structure took around 80 hours to complete. Veteran Allerton visitors will be able to point out the Allerton Mansion, Fu Dog Garden and Avenue of the Musicians.
The candy Fu Dogs were made with a dachshund mold.
“I used to have a dachshund, and I picked up the mold with thoughts of using it somehow in my gingerbread. It was meant to be!” Wood said.
She started making gingerbread creations 15 years ago, originally giving them to friends and family. As they got more intricate, she noted that “no one else could see them. That was the idea of bringing them into Einstein. They loved it, and they got bigger each year.”
The gingerbread people located throughout the cookie Allerton are named after employees at Einstein Bros.
The cinnamon crunch cereal crumbs that make up the soil in the gardens and the roof of the mansion took four hours alone to complete.
“I really enjoyed adding the garden details to the mansion, making this one of my favorite displays,” she said.
Wood hopes to leave the display up through the end of December though there will be some necessary maintenance.
“Keeping it intact can be difficult. At Einstein, the door is opening and closing, and the heat and cold dries it out,” Wood said.
Wood's previous gingerbread creations include the Twin City Drive-In, Virginia Theatre and Burnham Hospital.
“I do keep them a surprise. That’s part of the fun.”
