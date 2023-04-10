DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater is announcing An Evening with The Beach Boys at the Devon on Thursday, Aug. 17.
The Devon's General Manager Mike Wilcott said, "There are not many bands that represent Americana better than The Beach Boys. Their catalog of hits transcends generations and has been a soundtrack to the lives of so many people. We couldn't be more excited to welcome these legend of The Beach Boys to our stage and community."
This show is not included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. at www.devonamphitheater.com or at 1-800-514-3849.
Ticket pricing:
Stage front reserved - $84
Reserved - $84
Terrace - $69
Lawn - $45
