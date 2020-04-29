Arthur Fireworks

A photo showing a portion of the Arthur Freedom Celebration fireworks display. (Photo Credit: Flushing Pheasant Video Productions)

ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Arthur's Freedom Celebration Fireworks show for this year has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arthur Rotary Club announced the show that was set for June 27 will not take place.

"With the potential for 30,000 visitors in close proximity and the uncertainty of the progress in combating the Coronavirus, it is felt this is the best course of action for the safety of our community and our guests, who come from all around the state and beyond," officials said.

The fireworks show is one of the biggest in downstate Illinois.

Revenue generated during the event is used to support Rotary programs locally, nationally, and internationally.

The possibility of rescheduling the event for a later date will depend upon circumstances as they occur, officials added.

