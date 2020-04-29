ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - Arthur's Freedom Celebration Fireworks show for this year has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Arthur Rotary Club announced the show that was set for June 27 will not take place.
The fireworks show is one of the biggest in downstate Illinois.
Revenue generated during the event is used to support Rotary programs locally, nationally, and internationally.
The possibility of rescheduling the event for a later date will depend upon circumstances as they occur, officials added.
