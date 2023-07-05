CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Experience Champaign-Urbana launched a new experience pass promoting the Asian culinary scene in the Champaign-Urbana area.
CU in Asia features dozens of restaurants across the continent, focusing on cuisine originating from China, Korea, Japan, Cambodia, Vietnam, India, the Philippines, Thailand, and Laos.
Residents and visitors can sign up for the pass and earn points every time they check in at one of the listed restaurants.
When you have visited ten locations, you will become eligible to win $100 in gift cards to participating restaurants and your choice of a Chambana Proud t-shirt.
Up to three winners will be selected in September, December, March, and June.
"Thanks to the diversity of this community and the representation of Asian students at the University of Illinois, we are able to enjoy flavors from all over the world," said Terri Reifsteck, Vice President of Marketing and Community Engagement for Experience Champaign-Urbana. "This new passport makes it easy for you to discover the many countries represented and rewards you for trying new places and dishes."
To sign up or free, click HERE.
Once registered, the CU in Asia pass is instantly delivered to your smartphone where you can save it to your home screen. Using your phone's GPS, you can check in when in-store.
The pass will be regularly updated as new restaurants open in the area.
"We hear many positive comments from visitors who are impressed by the sheer number of Asian restaurants we have in the area. This pass is an easy way for us to share that story to a broader audience while also encouraging us locals to expand our own palates," said Reifsteck.
Additional experience passes will be available over the next year, with a public art focused pass coming next.
Click HERE to stay up to date.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.