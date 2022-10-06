WAND-TV in Decatur, IL is looking for an Assignment Manager with strong writing and decision-making skills to help lead our newsroom. This is an opportunity to work for a top quality learning news team with plenty of room for growth into larger markets within Block Communications.
The top priority at WAND is our culture, so the perfect candidate is a team player with a positive attitude who is willing to do anything to help our team.
Why WAND is the best place to work:
Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
Company paid Health Savings Account
100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long-Term Disability
Incredible 6% employer 401K match
Competitive paid time off
Opportunities for learning and growth
Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
- Collect all incoming information into the newsroom for distribution
- Answer calls to the newsroom to screen information that might be needed
- Coordinate field crews for daily coverage
- Hold daily news meetings to present events that are happening
- File and track scheduled events for daily and future coverage
- Build community contacts to gain information and interviews needed for daily coverage
- Serve as a liason between the newsroom and the community
What you will bring:
You are highly organized; Able to multi-task daily planning while looking ahead simultaneously
Ability to work well with others and communicate effectively under pressure in a fast paced demanding environment
Flexibility with a strong understanding of thev need to change coverage and coordinate daily based on news needs
Ability to monitor phones, email, social media for developing news events
Tolerant disposition especially when answering phone calls coming in from viewers and/or during breaking news situations
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Commitment to journalistic standards of ethics and accuracy
Excellent news judgment that helps engage readers online and on all social media platforms
Team player who thrives in a fast-paced environment with attention to detail
Excellent verbal and written communication skills among digital team members, assignment desk, and TV Producers; work as a team to create a cohesive product
Bachelor’s Degree in communications, Journalism, or related field
Minimum 1-2 years prior broadcast, digital, and/or publishing experience
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
