SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A rally is being held in Springfield at the Old State Capitol Plaza Saturday in reaction to the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The "Bans Off Our Bodies Roe Reaction Rally" will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Roe v Wade previously allowed the legal right to an abortion.
The rally will feature speakers and present a call for action.
The rally is hosted by Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, the Resistor Sisterhood, Black Lives Matter, the League of Women Voters of the Springfield Area, and the Springfield-Decatur Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.