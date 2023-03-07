SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Most Illinois students have gone through courses about the dangers of drugs and substance use. However, several state lawmakers want to improve the drug education standards and provide new materials for K-12 schools to teach about overdose and substance use prevention.
Sen. Laura Fine (D-Glenview) filed Senate Bill 2223 to require the Illinois State Board of Education to collaborate with the Department of Human Services, Department of Child and Family Services, Department of Public Health, and the Illinois Opioid Crisis Response Advisory Council to improve the health education standards. Her proposed standards could help students understand current and projected substance use and overdose trends. It also calls for education of the history of drugs and health policy in Illinois and the United States, the impact of zero tolerance, and restorative justice practices.
"We're all used to drug education techniques like D.A.R.E. and Just Say No. They're taught in health education programs and many of us learned those techniques ourselves," said Eli Brottman, a political consultant with CLB Strategies. "However, with the rapid rise in youth overdoses, many of which are fatal, it is overwhelmingly clear that these programs are ineffective and even harmful."
Brottman said Illinois needs alternative holistic methods for drug education. Advocates stressed that the learning materials should be readily accessible to students, families and communities. School districts would be encouraged to follow the updated standards, but the state would not require schools to follow the modernized standards and materials.
High school students could have the opportunity to learn how to recognize an overdose, use fentanyl test strips, and administer naloxone. The legislation is also non-punitive, as advocates explained punitive drug policies contribute to the stigma against people with addiction.
"I remember kids overdosing at parties and finding cocaine in our bathrooms," said 17-year-old Kyra Jagodzinki with the Illinois Harm Reduction & Recovery Coalition. "I and none of my peers were taught accurate information about drugs, harm reduction, and how to keep ourselves and our friends safe."
Fine filed the proposal to honor the life of Louie Miceli who died from overdose over 10 years ago. She said the hardest loss in the world would be the loss of a child, especially if education could help save students.
Louie died at 24, but his spirit lives on through his mother Felicia. Miceli sat with Fine during Tuesday's Senate Education committee hearing to express her goal to prevent substance use disorder through awareness, education and community support.
"Louie's Foundation has been knocking on school doors one by one," Miceli said. "It has been challenging, and I see a constant stream of young people struggling with substance use disorder. I know it is time to approach this more effectively."
She said Louie's Law represents every person who has been loved and lost to addiction.
Senate Bill 2223 passed unanimously out of the Senate Education Committee. The proposal now heads to the Senate floor for second reading. Although, Fine told the committee that she is willing to hold the bill on second to negotiate an amendment with stakeholders to ensure the standards and materials could be accessed online.
"From what you've experienced, Louie's life will live on with this legislation and save thousands of families throughout the state of Illinois in the future," Fine said.
