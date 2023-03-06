DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Blood, Sweat & Tears is coming to perform at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
Blood, Sweat & Tears is an American jazz rock group founded in 1967 in New York City.
BS&T has gone through numerous iterations with varying personnel and has encompassed a wide range of musical styles.
The group will perform at the Devon on July 14.
This show will be included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.
Ticket pricing:
Stage front - $55
Reserved - $50
Terrace - $35
Lawn - $25
(Plus applicable fees)
The Devon said tickets are not on sale for this show yet, but a date will be announced in two weeks.
